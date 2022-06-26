OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha : Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation observes Dry Day to Stop spreading of Dengue

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation observes Dry Day to Stop Dengue today.

Besides, Massive awareness cum cleanliness drive continues by BMC across all wards of the city to fights against Dengue.

