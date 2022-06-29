Odisha : Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation carried out Single-use plastic enforcement drive at several market areas of the city today

Bhubaneswar : The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation carried out today Single-use plastic enforcement drive at several market areas of the city.
Besides, the single-use plastics are seized & fines are imposed on the vendors, informed BMC officials.
Bhubaneswar : The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation carried out today Single-use plastic enforcement drive at several market areas of the city.
Besides, the single-use plastics are seized & fines are imposed on the vendors, informed BMC officials.
Prev Post
Minister Daniel Vandal announces federal funding to help Saskatchewan businesses innovate and grow