Odisha : Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation carried out Single-use plastic enforcement drive at several market areas of the city today

Bhubaneswar : The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation carried out today Single-use plastic enforcement drive at several market areas of the city.

Besides, the single-use plastics are seized & fines are imposed on the vendors, informed BMC officials.

