Odisha: Bhadrak District reports 50 new COVID19 positive cases, total tally 3,187

Bhadrak: Bhadrak District reports 50 new COVID19 positive cases, total tally 3,187. It should be noted that Odisha reports 3543 new COVID19 positive cases, taking the positives tally to 120221. 2161 from quarantine centres & 1382 are local contacts .

Khordha records all-time-high of 878 fresh cases followed by Mayurbhanj (326) and Cuttack (295). 7 more COVID19 patients succumb to the disease in last 24 hours in Odisha.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 68

2. Balasore: 153

3. Bargarh: 274

4. Bhadrak: 50

5. Balangir: 37

6. Boudh: 67

7. Cuttack: 295

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 69

10. Gajapati: 29

11. Ganjam: 102

12. Jagatsinghpur: 85

13. Jajpur: 206

14. Jharsuguda: 87

15. Kalahandi: 37

16. Kandhamal: 38

17. Kendrapada: 48

18. Keonjhar: 44

19. Khurda: 878

20. Koraput: 90

21. Malkangiri: 25

22. Mayurbhanj: 326

23. Nawarangpur: 33

24. Nayagarh: 34

25. Nuapada: 98

26. Puri: 61

27. Rayagada: 67

28. Sambalpur: 83

29. Sonepur: 99

30. Sundargarh: 56

New Recoveries: 2980

Cumulative Tested: 2048008

Positive: 120221

Recovered: 90331

Active Cases: 29299

