Odisha: #Bhadrak District reports 5 new #COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Bhadrak: Bhadrak District reports 5 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 179 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours; tally at 4856 . Of the new cases, 150 detected from quarantine centres while 29 are local contacts. Samples tested on Friday 3167. Cumulative 2,19,774.
District Wise Cases
1. Khordha: 27
2. Angul: 6
3. Nawarangpur: 1
4. Jagatsinghpur: 4
5. Cuttack: 15
6. Bargarh: 2
7. Bhadrak: 5
8. Jajpur: 3
9. Malkangiri: 2
10. Rayagada: 5
11. Keonjhar: 18
12. Deogarh: 1
13. Ganjam: 57
14. Kendrapada: 5
15. Mayurbhanj: 10
16. NDRF/fire personnel: 18
(Returned from Amphan duty in WB)
New recoveries: 153
Cumulative tested: 219774
Positive: 4856
Recovered: 3297
Active cases: 1543