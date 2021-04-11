Odisha: Bhadrak district reports 36 new Covid19 cases in the past 24 hours

Bhadrak: Bhadrak district reports 36 new Covid19 cases in the past 24 hours. It should be noted that 1379 new Covid19 cases reported from different parts of Odisha in the past 24 hours; Sundergarh district reports highest 317 positive cases.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 27
2. Balasore: 33
3. Bargarh: 68
4. Bhadrak: 36
5. Balangir: 54
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 56
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 4
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 31
12. Jagatsinghpur: 6
13. Jajpur: 19
14. Jharsuguda: 42
15. Kalahandi: 30
16. Kandhamal: 10
17. Kendrapada: 6
18. Keonjhar: 30
19. Khurda: 158
20. Koraput: 9
21. Malkangiri: 4
22. Mayurbhanj: 49
23. Nawarangpur: 71
24. Nayagarh: 18
25. Nuapada: 90
26. Puri: 43
27. Rayagada: 25
28. Sambalpur: 86
29. Sonepur: 14
30. Sundargarh: 317
31. State Pool: 35
New recoveries: 403
Cumulative tested: 9370359
Positive: 349561
Recovered: 339603
Active cases: 7979