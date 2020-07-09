Odisha: Bhadrak District reports 2 new COVID19 positive cases today, total tally 278

Bhadrak: Bhadrak District reports 2 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours, total tally in the district reached at 278.

It should be note that Odisha reports 577 new Covid19 cases today. 416 cases detected from quarantine centres while 161 are from local contacts. Total positives in State rise to 11201. With 260 new cases from Ganjam district followed by 83 cases from Sundergarh.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 7

2. Balasore: 30

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Boudh: 5

5. Cuttack: 14

6. Dhenkanal: 4

7. Gajapati: 17

8. Ganjam: 260

9. Jagatsinghpur: 7

10. Jajpur: 9

11. Jharsuguda: 1

12. Kandhamal: 1

13. Kendrapada: 3

14. Keonjhar: 48

15. Khorda: 56

16. Koraput: 6

17. Malkangiri: 1

18. Mayurbhanj: 14

19. Nayagarh: 1

20. Puri: 5

21. Sambalpur: 3

22. Sundargarh: 83

New Recoveries: 303

Cumulative Tested: 314987

Positive: 11201

Recovered: 7006

Active Cases: 4128

