Odisha: Bhadrak Administration extended Curfew around Charampa area

Bhadrak: Bhadrak Administration extended Curfew around Charampa area upto 7.00 am of 14th May.

All the authorized Mobile Servicing and repair shop shall remain open from 7 AM to 2 PM in all areas of Bhadrak District except Containment Zone, say DM Bhadrak.

Earlier Containment Zone restrictions withdrawn in all villages of Chudamani, Kismat Krishnapur, and Charigaon panchayats in Bhadrak district.

Related

comments