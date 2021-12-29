Odisha: Betel vines demolition continues, Rs 30 Lakh compensation paid

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The betel vines demolition drive in proposed JSW project site in Govindapur Panchayat was continued, as many as 9 betel vines were razed an amount Rs 30 Lakhs paid to the 14 betel farm growers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 8 betel vines cultivators from Patana village under Govindapur Panchayat had opted to sacrifice their vines to the JSW project on Wednesday, after demarcation two vines have demolished.

Two teams accompanied by Erasama Tahasildar, police, and JSW officials were conducted the demolition drive without any obstruction. While sources informed that villagers are fast coming out to support the JSW project in their locality, villagers have appreciated the rehabilitation and compensation packages announced by JSW, being inclined with the sops betel farmers are surrendering betel vines voluntarily.

Meanwhile, JSW authority has planned to launch a socio-economic survey at the project site villages soon as result company would be alerted to know about the fiscal condition of the residents then further action would be commenced, JSW press release informed.. [Ends] .

