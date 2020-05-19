Odisha based Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarah Sharma recognized as COVID-19 Agent of Safety

Bhubaneshwar: Sarah Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP) of District Gajapati, State of Odisha; is ensuring citizens adhere to the lockdown rules and undertook many initiatives to create safety awareness amongst people. She is recognized by Godrej Locks as an Agent of Safety for these unique efforts in dealing with the current pandemic. Sarah turned singer and voiced a song to create awareness about COVID-19. She has also been spreading awareness about safety tips and the importance of social distancing. Leading from the front, she is urging people to stay at home to combat the spread of the virus. Not only this, there are various myths about the virus among the people and she has taken this upon herself and is helping in busting these myths to reduce unnecessary panic among citizens.

At a time, when there are many inspirational stories of COVID-19 warriors, Godrej Locks made a humbled effort to reach out to some of them and bring forth their real-life stories as they deal with the pandemic. Godrej Locks will showcase Sarah Sharma’s story along with the stories of other Agent of Safety, on digital platforms in the form of video content capturing the initiatives undertaken by them, how they are keeping themselves protected and their message to citizens as an Agent of Safety. The video stories will also be featured on www.hargharsurakshit.com.

Sarah Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP) of District Gajapati, State of Odisha, stated, “I am extremely proud and honoured to be recognized as one of the Agent of Safety. It is my sincere request to people to stay at home during such difficult times and help us fight this pandemic. I appeal to strictly adhere to the norms of social distancing and wear masks to ensure your own safety and those around you. It is extremely important that we follow these basic rules to win this fight against COVID-19.”

Commenting on the initiative, Shyam Motwani, EVP and Business Head, Godrej Locks, said, “As the nation is committed to fighting this pandemic, many individuals have demonstrated heroic efforts and contributed to the larger cause of keeping citizens safe, protected and well-informed. With Agent of Safety, it is our small contribution to celebrate some of these individuals making an impact, driving change and championing the cause of providing safety to others. In these testing times, we salute all these heroes writing a new chapter of humanity. Together, through our continued efforts as compatriots, we will emerge stronger and defeat the virus.”

Along with Sarah Sharma, Godrej Locks has highlighted the stories of many COVID-19 warriors from across India and recognized them as Agent of Safety. This includes Chef Varun Inamdar, Puja Marwaha, CEO – CRY (Child Rights and You), Shishir Joshi, Founder & CEO, Project Mumbai, RJ Archana Pania Sharma, Dr. Anita Mathew, Senior Consultant, Physician & Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund; Dr. Sudesh Gupta, Ward & Casualty RMO, Cardinal Gracious Memorial Hospital; and Sr. Minimole Varghese, Chief Nursing Officer, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, Mr. Sanjay and Mrs. Vinita Agarwal and Dr. Sachin Nayak.

