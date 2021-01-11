Odisha: Bargarh records 23 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Bargarh: Bargarh records 23 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 244 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 142 quarantine cases & 102 are local contact cases. State’s total caseload rises to 3,32,106.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 15
2. Balasore: 9
3. Bargarh: 23
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 19
6. Cuttack: 5
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Gajapati: 19
9. Jagatsinghpur: 1
10. Jajpur: 10
11. Jharsuguda: 19
12. Kalahandi: 1
13. Kandhamal: 7
14. Kendrapada: 5
15. Keonjhar: 7
16. Khurda: 9
17. Malkangiri: 1
18. Mayurbhanj: 5
19. Nuapada: 4
20. Puri: 8
21. Rayagada: 8
22. Sambalpur: 37
23. Sonepur: 4
24. Sundargarh: 22
25. State Pool: 2
New recoveries: 240
Cumulative tested: 7201736
Positive: 332106
Recovered: 328043
Active cases: 2118