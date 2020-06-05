Odisha: Bargarh district reports 4 new #COVID19 cases, total tally at 16

Bargarh: Bargarh district reports 4 new COVID19 cases, total tally at 16.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 130 new COVID19 cases, tally at 2608. 130 new COVID 19 positive cases including 22 in Khurda district detected in last 24 hours. Total active cases 1117.

New positive cases: 130. In quarantine 124. Local contacts 06 .

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

1. Koraput: 6

2. Khordha: 22

3. Puri: 1

4. Raygada: 1

5. Jajpur: 3

6. Jagatsinghpur: 1

7. Gajapati: 7

8. Mayurbhanj: 22

9. Cuttack: 23

10. Angul: 1

11. Bargarh: 4

12. Dhenkanal: 2

13. Bolangir: 3

14. Bhadrak: 4

15. Keonjhar: 2

16. Kandhamal: 3

17. Kalahandi: 3

18. Ganjam: 12

19. Sundargarh: 7

20. Sonepur:1

21. Kendrapada: 2

