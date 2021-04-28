Odisha: Bargarh district reports 257 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bargarh: Bargarh district reports 257 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours. Odisha witnesses a massive surge in Covid19 with the detection of 8386 new cases in the last 24 hours.
Covid19 situation explodes in Khordha with the district recording its highest ever 1840 positives in a single day, informs Odisha Health Dept.
New Positive Cases: 8386
In quarantine: 4781
Local contacts: 3605
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 347
2. Balasore: 202
3. Bargarh: 257
4. Bhadrak: 67
5. Balangir: 358
6. Boudh: 83
7. Cuttack: 496
8. Deogarh: 61
9. Dhenkanal: 21
10. Gajapati: 96
11. Ganjam: 209
12. Jagatsinghpur: 129
13. Jajpur: 270
14. Jharsuguda: 433
15. Kalahandi: 126
16. Kandhamal: 53
17. Kendrapada: 49
18. Keonjhar: 175
19. Khurda: 1840
20. Koraput: 69
21. Malkangiri: 24
22. Mayurbhanj: 289
23. Nawarangpur: 388
24. Nayagarh: 122
25. Nuapada: 233
26. Puri: 259
27. Rayagada: 75
28. Sambalpur: 307
29. Sonepur: 67
30. Sundargarh: 933
31. State Pool: 348
New recoveries: 4089
Cumulative tested: 9997140
Positive: 428515
Recovered: 371200
Active cases: 55245