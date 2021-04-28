Odisha: Bargarh district reports 257 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bargarh: Bargarh district reports 257 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours. Odisha witnesses a massive surge in Covid19 with the detection of 8386 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Covid19 situation explodes in Khordha with the district recording its highest ever 1840 positives in a single day, informs Odisha Health Dept.

New Positive Cases: 8386

In quarantine: 4781

Local contacts: 3605

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 347

2. Balasore: 202

3. Bargarh: 257

4. Bhadrak: 67

5. Balangir: 358

6. Boudh: 83

7. Cuttack: 496

8. Deogarh: 61

9. Dhenkanal: 21

10. Gajapati: 96

11. Ganjam: 209

12. Jagatsinghpur: 129

13. Jajpur: 270

14. Jharsuguda: 433

15. Kalahandi: 126

16. Kandhamal: 53

17. Kendrapada: 49

18. Keonjhar: 175

19. Khurda: 1840

20. Koraput: 69

21. Malkangiri: 24

22. Mayurbhanj: 289

23. Nawarangpur: 388

24. Nayagarh: 122

25. Nuapada: 233

26. Puri: 259

27. Rayagada: 75

28. Sambalpur: 307

29. Sonepur: 67

30. Sundargarh: 933

31. State Pool: 348

New recoveries: 4089

Cumulative tested: 9997140

Positive: 428515

Recovered: 371200

Active cases: 55245