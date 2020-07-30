Odisha: Bargarh District reports 12 New Covid19 Positive Cases Today, total tally 402

Bargarh: Bargarh District reports 12 New Covid19 Positive Cases Today, total positive tally surges to 402 in the district.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 1203 New Covid-19 Positive Cases Today. Total positive tally surges to 30378. 758 positives reported from quarantine centres while 445 are local contacts. Ganjam logs the highest of 250 cases followed by Khurda with 220. Total active cases in the State jump to 11235 & recoveries remain at 18938.
record number of COVID tests in Odisha. As per State I&PR Dept, 12928 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 15
2. Balasore: 20
3. Bargarh: 12
4. Bhadrak: 53
5. Balangir: 6
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 97
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 3
10. Gajapati: 72
11. Ganjam: 250
12. Jagatsinghpur: 8
13. Jajpur: 46
14. Kalahandi: 4
15. Kandhamal: 14
16. Kendrapada: 14
17. Keonjhar: 11
18. Khurda: 220
19. Koraput: 66
20. Malkangiri: 65
21. Mayurbhanj: 16
22. Nawarangpur: 4
23. Nayagarh: 24
24. Puri: 9
25. Rayagada: 45
26. Sambalpur: 40
27. Sonepur: 4
28. Sundargarh: 74
New Recoveries: 878
Cumulative Tested: 500238
Positive: 30378
Recovered: 18938
Active Cases: 11235