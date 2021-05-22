Odisha: Bargarh District records 339 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Bargarh: Bargarh District records 339 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha records 11108 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. Khordha reports highest 1451 cases followed by Cuttack (944) & Angul (864). Total caseload surges to 6,79,530

Covid-19 Report For 21st May

New Positive Cases: 11108

In quarantine: 6219

Local contacts: 4889

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 864

2. Balasore: 509

3. Bargarh: 339

4. Bhadrak: 489

5. Balangir: 298

6. Boudh: 273

7. Cuttack: 944

8. Deogarh: 125

9. Dhenkanal: 131

10. Gajapati: 157

11. Ganjam: 214

12. Jagatsinghpur: 318

13. Jajpur: 396

14. Jharsuguda: 113

15. Kalahandi: 39

16. Kandhamal: 132

17. Kendrapada: 150

18. Keonjhar: 169

19. Khurda: 1451

20. Koraput: 251

21. Malkangiri: 100

22. Mayurbhanj: 635

23. Nawarangpur: 357

24. Nayagarh: 332

25. Nuapada: 114

26. Puri: 473

27. Rayagada: 209

28. Sambalpur: 384

29. Sonepur: 180

30. Sundargarh: 708

31. State Pool: 254

New recoveries: 10881

Cumulative tested: 11241408

Positive: 679530

Recovered: 567382

Active cases: 109639