Odisha: Balasore reports 286 new Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 286 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 9833 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 20th Jan
New Positive Cases: 9833
Of which 0-18 years: 972
In quarantine: 5699
Local contacts: 4134
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 114
2. Balasore: 286
3. Bargarh: 172
4. Bhadrak: 129
5. Balangir: 288
6. Boudh: 120
7. Cuttack: 774
8. Deogarh: 47
9. Dhenkanal: 95
10. Gajapati: 88
11. Ganjam: 69
12. Jagatsinghpur: 152
13. Jajpur: 256
14. Jharsuguda: 168
15. Kalahandi: 171
16. Kandhamal: 91
17. Kendrapada: 99
18. Keonjhar: 168
19. Khurda: 2946
20. Koraput: 174
21. Malkangiri: 56
22. Mayurbhanj: 295
23. Nawarangpur: 156
24. Nayagarh: 292
25. Nuapada: 173
26. Puri: 146
27. Rayagada: 274
28. Sambalpur: 206
29. Sonepur: 117
30. Sundargarh: 1134
31. State Pool: 577
New recoveries: 8471
Cumulative tested: 26990740
Positive: 1187295
Recovered: 1089033
Active cases: 89702