Odisha: Balasore District reports 87 new COVID19 cases Today

Balasore: Balasore District reports 87 new COVID19 cases Today, total postive cases in the distirct reached at 3,381. It should be noted that 3682 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2241 from quarantine centres & 1441 are local contacts . Total positive tally to 94668. Coronavirus tally explodes in Khordha district with 775 new cases. Rayagada reports a record spike of 495 positives today.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 56

2. Balasore: 87

3. Bargarh: 152

4. Bhadrak: 51

5. Balangir: 68

6. Boudh: 14

7. Cuttack: 369

8. Deogarh: 12

9. Dhenkanal: 61

10. Gajapati: 48

11. Ganjam: 174

12. Jagatsinghpur: 44

13. Jajpur: 88

14. Jharsuguda: 43

15. Kalahandi: 41

16. Kandhamal: 36

17. Kendrapada: 44

18. Keonjhar: 59

19. Khurda: 775

20. Koraput: 140

21. Malkangiri: 86

22. Mayurbhanj: 272

23. Nawarangpur: 38

24. Nayagarh: 109

25. Nuapada: 23

26. Puri: 115

27. Rayagada: 495

28. Sambalpur: 128

29. Sonepur: 27

30. Sundargarh: 27

New Recoveries: 2510

Cumulative Tested: 1612097

Positive: 94668

Recovered: 65323

Active Cases: 28836

