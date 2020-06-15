Odisha: Balasore District reports 8 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, tally at 112

Balasore: Balasore District reports 8 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, tally at 112.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 146 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, Tally at 4055. Of the 146 new COVID19 cases, 128 cases detected from quarantine centres while 18 are local contacts.

New positive cases: 146

In quarantine: 128

Local contacts: 18

District wise cases

1. Khordha: 7

2. Nayagarh: 4

3. Jharsuguda: 1

4. Raygada: 5

5. Cuttack : 19

6. Jagatsinghpur: 4

7. Balasore : 8

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Angul: 6

10. Ganjam:8

11. Sonepur:2

12. Bhadrak:19

13. Kandhamal:48

14. Sambalpur: 1

15. Sundergarh: 4

16. Fire personnel returned from Amphan duty in West Bengal: 9

New recoveries: 114

Cumulative tested: 202513

Positive: 4055

Recovered: 2708

Active cases: 1333

