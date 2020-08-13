Odisha: Balasore District reports 59 new Covid-19 Positives Cases Today, Total tally 1,628

Balasore: Balasore District reports 59 new Covid-19 Positives Cases Today, Total tally in the district reached at 1,628.
It should be noted that Odisha registers a record number of 1981 new Covid19 cases in last 24 hours. 1225 from quarantine centres & 756 local contacts. Tally breaches 52,000-mark and stands at 52653. 274 new cases reported from Khordha which is maximum among all districts today. Ganjam next with 267 positives. Kandhamal & Sundargarh report a steep spike in 179 & 145 cases respectively.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 6
2. Balasore: 59
3. Bargarh: 27
4. Bhadrak: 65
5. Balangir: 27
6. Boudh: 22
7. Cuttack: 131
8. Deogarh: 16
9. Dhenkanal: 39
10. Gajapati: 8
11. Ganjam: 267
12. Jagatsinghpur: 42
13. Jajpur: 60
14. Jharsuguda: 8
15. Kalahandi: 39
16. Kandhamal: 179
17. Kendrapada: 29
18. Keonjhar: 23
19. Khurda: 274
20. Koraput: 97
21. Malkangiri: 64
22. Mayurbhanj: 37
23. Nawarangpur: 18
24. Nayagarh: 56
25. Nuapada: 16
26. Puri: 77
27. Rayagada: 55
28. Sambalpur: 38
29. Sonepur: 57
30. Sundargarh: 145
New Recoveries: 1673
Cumulative Tested: 765065
Positive: 52653
Recovered: 36478
Active Cases: 15808