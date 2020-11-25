Odisha: Balasore District reports 53 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Balasore: Balasore District reports 53 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Spike of 730 COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 419 are quarantine cases & 311 local contact cases. Total case load rises to 3,16,001. 16 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha; toll rises to 1687.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 44
2. Balasore: 53
3. Bargarh: 21
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 40
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 49
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 7
10. Gajapati: 4
11. Ganjam: 12
12. Jagatsinghpur: 24
13. Jajpur: 25
14. Jharsuguda: 25
15. Kalahandi: 33
16. Kandhamal: 1
17. Kendrapada: 14
18. Keonjhar: 40
19. Khurda: 65
20. Koraput: 5
21. Malkangiri: 3
22. Mayurbhanj: 68
23. Nawarangpur: 7
24. Nayagarh: 8
25. Nuapada: 46
26. Puri: 29
27. Rayagada: 8
28. Sambalpur: 9
29. Sonepur: 9
30. Sundargarh: 57
31. State Pool: 12
New recoveries: 648
Cumulative tested: 5685860
Positive: 316001
Recovered: 307374
Active cases: 6887