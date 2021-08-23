Odisha: Balasore District Reports 52 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 52 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 761 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 22nd August

New Positive Cases: 761

Of which 0-18 years: 101

In quarantine: 443

Local contacts: 318

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 16

2. Balasore: 52

3. Bargarh: 18

4. Bhadrak: 8

5. Balangir: 2

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 117

8. Deogarh: 12

9. Dhenkanal: 12

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 3

12. Jagatsinghpur: 18

13. Jajpur: 35

14. Jharsuguda: 1

15. Kandhamal: 3

16. Kendrapada: 15

17. Keonjhar: 5

18. Khurda: 289

19. Malkangiri: 2

20. Mayurbhanj: 24

21. Nawarangpur: 1

22. Nayagarh: 12

23. Puri: 13

24. Rayagada: 5

25. Sambalpur: 20

26. Sonepur: 1

27. Sundargarh: 10

28. State Pool: 64

New recoveries: 1078

Cumulative tested: 17544497

Positive: 1001698

Recovered: 985302

Active cases: 8917