Odisha: Balasore District Reports 51 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 51 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 911New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 20th August

New Positive Cases: 911

Of which 0-18 years: 116

In quarantine: 531

Local contact: 380

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 23

2. Balasore: 51

3. Bargarh: 7

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Balangir: 5

6. Cuttack: 88

7. Deogarh: 10

8. Dhenkanal: 16

9. Gajapati: 6

10. Ganjam: 4

11. Jagatsinghpur: 24

12. Jajpur: 49

13. Jharsuguda: 2

14. Kalahandi: 7

15. Kandhamal: 4

16. Kendrapada: 31

17. Keonjhar: 10

18. Khurda: 352

19. Koraput: 6

20. Malkangiri: 7

21. Mayurbhanj: 38

22. Nayagarh: 19

23. Puri: 30

24. Rayagada: 7

25. Sambalpur: 13

26. Sonepur: 3

27. Sundargarh: 8

28. State Pool: 79

New recoveries: 926

Cumulative tested: 17415872

Positive: 1000084

Recovered: 983245

Active cases: 9497