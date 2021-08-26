Odisha: Balasore District Reports 48 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 48 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 849 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 25th August
New Positives Cases: 849
Of which 0-18 years: 130
In quarantine: 492
Local contacts: 357
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 19
2. Balasore: 48
3. Bargarh: 15
4. Bhadrak: 9
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 115
7. Deogarh: 9
8. Dhenkanal: 14
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 6
11. Jagatsinghpur: 42
12. Jajpur: 42
13. Jharsuguda: 1
14. Kalahandi: 3
15. Kandhamal: 1
16. Kendrapada: 24
17. Keonjhar: 8
18. Khurda: 313
19. Koraput: 5
20. Malkangiri: 2
21. Mayurbhanj: 26
22. Nayagarh: 19
23. Nuapada: 1
24. Puri: 22
25. Rayagada: 2
26. Sambalpur: 20
27. Sonepur: 1
28. Sundargarh: 15
29. State Pool: 65
New recoveries: 721
Cumulative tested: 17737972
Positive: 1004059
Recovered: 988090
Active cases: 8288