Odisha: Balasore District reports 472 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Balasore: Balasore District reports 472 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 11732 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. Khurda registers highest 1710 fresh infections.

19 more persons die of COVID19 in Odisha, toll at 2313.

Covid-19 Report For 15th May

New Positive Cases: 11732

In quarantine: 6569

Local contacts: 5163

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 700

2. Balasore: 472

3. Bargarh: 363

4. Bhadrak: 414

5. Balangir: 401

6. Boudh: 277

7. Cuttack: 870

8. Deogarh: 129

9. Dhenkanal: 153

10. Gajapati: 77

11. Ganjam: 259

12. Jagatsinghpur: 330

13. Jajpur: 383

14. Jharsuguda: 391

15. Kalahandi: 274

16. Kandhamal: 84

17. Kendrapada: 139

18. Keonjhar: 220

19. Khurda: 1710

20. Koraput: 289

21. Malkangiri: 145

22. Mayurbhanj: 418

23. Nawarangpur: 417

24. Nayagarh: 261

25. Nuapada: 220

26. Puri: 390

27. Rayagada: 245

28. Sambalpur: 538

29. Sonepur: 255

30. Sundargarh: 641

31. State Pool: 267

New recoveries: 10781

Cumulative tested: 10882756

Positive: 612224

Recovered: 502455

Active cases: 107403