Odisha: Balasore District reports 4 new #COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Balasore: Balasore District reports 4 new COVID19 positive cases; tally at 216.

It should be noted that 108 positive COVID-19 cases detected in Odisha during the last 24 hours, state tally 4163 .

Of the new 108 Covid19 cases in Odisha today, 95 reported from quarantine centres while 13 are local cases.

Total cases- 4163

Recoveries- 2854

Active Cases- 1295

RT-PCR Tests in last 24 hours- 2988

Cumulative Tests- 205501

District wise cases

Malkangiri: 21

Keonjhar: 5

Khordha: 7

Kendrapada: 9

Angul: 1

Balasore: 4

Cuttack: 1

Jagatsinghpur: 9

Ganjam: 8

Puri: 15

Gajapati: 7

Sundargarh: 2

Kalahandi: 1

Bargarh: 1

Bolangir: 1

Odisha Fire personnel who returned from WB: 16

