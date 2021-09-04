Odisha: Balasore District Reports 34 New Covid-19 cases today

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 34 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 681 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 3rd September
New Positive Cases: 681
Of which 0-18 years: 118
In quarantine: 398
Local contacts: 283
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 18
2. Balasore: 34
3. Bargarh: 14
4. Bhadrak: 9
5. Boudh: 3
6. Cuttack: 101
7. Deogarh: 9
8. Dhenkanal: 19
9. Ganjam: 13
10. Jagatsinghpur: 19
11. Jajpur: 33
12. Jharsuguda: 5
13. Kalahandi: 4
14. Kendrapada: 9
15. Keonjhar: 10
16. Khurda: 222
17. Koraput: 3
18. Malkangiri: 3
19. Mayurbhanj: 27
20. Nawarangpur: 1
21. Nayagarh: 10
22. Puri: 26
23. Rayagada: 5
24. Sambalpur: 10
25. Sonepur: 6
26. Sundargarh: 20
27. State Pool: 48
New recoveries: 835
Cumulative tested: 18339452
Positive: 1010753
Recovered: 995474
Active cases: 718