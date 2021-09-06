Odisha: Balasore District Reports 31 New Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 31 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 609 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 5th September
New Positive Cases: 609
Of which 0-18 years: 122
In quarantine: 354
Local contacts: 255
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 12
2. Balasore: 31
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Bhadrak: 18
5. Balangir: 4
6. Cuttack: 113
7. Deogarh: 4
8. Dhenkanal: 8
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 5
11. Jagatsinghpur: 22
12. Jajpur: 31
13. Jharsuguda: 5
14. Kendrapada: 13
15. Keonjhar: 8
16. Khurda: 188
17. Koraput: 6
18. Malkangiri: 1
19. Mayurbhanj: 21
20. Nawarangpur: 5
21. Nayagarh: 5
22. Puri: 20
23. Rayagada: 7
24. Sambalpur: 16
25. Sonepur: 2
26. Sundargarh: 9
27. State Pool: 45
New recoveries: 763
Cumulative tested: 18477132
Positive: 1012167
Recovered: 997063
Active cases: 6996