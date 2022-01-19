Odisha: Balasore District Reports 305 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 305 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 11607 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 18th Jan
New Positive Cases: 11607
Of which 0-18 years: 991
In quarantine: 6728
Local contacts: 4879
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 185
2. Balasore: 305
3. Bargarh: 145
4. Bhadrak: 153
5. Balangir: 229
6. Boudh: 78
7. Cuttack: 898
8. Deogarh: 75
9. Dhenkanal: 71
10. Gajapati: 87
11. Ganjam: 93
12. Jagatsinghpur: 134
13. Jajpur: 231
14. Jharsuguda: 219
15. Kalahandi: 103
16. Kandhamal: 80
17. Kendrapada: 119
18. Keonjhar: 121
19. Khurda: 4347
20. Koraput: 168
21. Malkangiri: 85
22. Mayurbhanj: 174
23. Nawarangpur: 149
24. Nayagarh: 206
25. Nuapada: 166
26. Puri: 157
27. Rayagada: 229
28. Sambalpur: 390
29. Sonepur: 114
30. Sundargarh: 1219
31. State Pool: 877
New recoveries: 7745
Cumulative tested: 26842063
Positive: 1167094
Recovered: 1073777
Active cases: 84770