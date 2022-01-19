Odisha: Balasore District Reports 305 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 305 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 11607 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 18th Jan

New Positive Cases: 11607

Of which 0-18 years: 991

In quarantine: 6728

Local contacts: 4879

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 185

2. Balasore: 305

3. Bargarh: 145

4. Bhadrak: 153

5. Balangir: 229

6. Boudh: 78

7. Cuttack: 898

8. Deogarh: 75

9. Dhenkanal: 71

10. Gajapati: 87

11. Ganjam: 93

12. Jagatsinghpur: 134

13. Jajpur: 231

14. Jharsuguda: 219

15. Kalahandi: 103

16. Kandhamal: 80

17. Kendrapada: 119

18. Keonjhar: 121

19. Khurda: 4347

20. Koraput: 168

21. Malkangiri: 85

22. Mayurbhanj: 174

23. Nawarangpur: 149

24. Nayagarh: 206

25. Nuapada: 166

26. Puri: 157

27. Rayagada: 229

28. Sambalpur: 390

29. Sonepur: 114

30. Sundargarh: 1219

31. State Pool: 877

New recoveries: 7745

Cumulative tested: 26842063

Positive: 1167094

Recovered: 1073777

Active cases: 84770