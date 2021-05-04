Odisha: Balasore District reports 302 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Balasore:Balasore District reports 302 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Odisha reports 8,216 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours; Khordha sees the maximum 1,271 cases followed by Sundargarh (636), Cuttack (447), Puri (402)

Covid-19 Report For 3rd May

New Positive Cases: 8216

In quarantine: 4684

Local contacts: 3532

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 394

2. Balasore: 302

3. Bargarh: 375

4. Bhadrak: 63

5. Balangir: 305

6. Boudh: 98

7. Cuttack: 447

8. Deogarh: 98

9. Dhenkanal: 47

10. Gajapati: 121

11. Ganjam: 69

12. Jagatsinghpur: 106

13. Jajpur: 347

14. Jharsuguda: 316

15. Kalahandi: 238

16. Kandhamal: 77

17. Kendrapada: 87

18. Keonjhar: 129

19. Khurda: 1271

20. Koraput: 133

21. Malkangiri: 32

22. Mayurbhanj: 190

23. Nawarangpur: 319

24. Nayagarh: 250

25. Nuapada: 261

26. Puri: 402

27. Rayagada: 232

28. Sambalpur: 385

29. Sonepur: 248

30. Sundargarh: 636

31. State Pool: 238

New recoveries: 6488

Cumulative tested: 10271003

Positive: 479752

Recovered: 404063

Active cases: 73548