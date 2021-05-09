Odisha: Balasore District reports 301 Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Balasore: Balasore District reports 301 Covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 10,635 Covid-19 positive cases, 19 deaths in last 24 hours. Khordha records maximum 1564 cases followed by Sundergarh (943). Cuttack (887), Sambalpur (641), Angul (559).

Covid-19 Report For 8th May

New Positive Cases: 10635

In quarantine: 6012

Local contacts: 4623

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 559

2. Balasore: 301

3. Bargarh: 443

4. Bhadrak: 100

5. Balangir: 318

6. Boudh: 179

7. Cuttack: 887

8. Deogarh: 137

9. Dhenkanal: 146

10. Gajapati: 101

11. Ganjam: 266

12. Jagatsinghpur: 140

13. Jajpur: 290

14. Jharsuguda: 456

15. Kalahandi: 469

16. Kandhamal: 73

17. Kendrapada: 117

18. Keonjhar: 193

19. Khurda: 1564

20. Koraput: 127

21. Malkangiri: 79

22. Mayurbhanj: 179

23. Nawarangpur: 336

24. Nayagarh: 253

25. Nuapada: 324

26. Puri: 434

27. Rayagada: 158

28. Sambalpur: 641

29. Sonepur: 149

30. Sundargarh: 943

31. State Pool: 273

New recoveries: 7664

Cumulative tested: 10517838

Positive: 534842

Recovered: 439322

Active Cases: 93287