Odisha: Balasore District Reports 30 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 30 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 734 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 21st September New Positive Cases: 734 Of which 0-18 years: 101 In quarantine: 424 Local contacts: 310 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 13 2. Balasore: 30 3. Bargarh: 5 4. Bhadrak: 10 5. Cuttack: 91 6. Dhenkanal: 5 7. Gajapati: 1 8. Ganjam: 6 9. Jagatsinghpur: 32 10. Jajpur: 29 11. Jharsuguda: 3 12. Kandhamal: 1 13. Kendrapada: 6 14. Keonjhar: 3 15. Khurda: 335 16. Koraput: 4 17. Malkangiri: 2 18. Mayurbhanj: 27 19. Nayagarh: 7 20. Nuapada: 1 21. Puri: 17 22. Rayagada: 4 23. Sambalpur: 7 24. Sonepur: 1 25. Sundargarh: 13 26. State Pool: 81 New recoveries: 560 Cumulative tested: 19445652 Positive: 1021950 Recovered: 1008226 Active cases: 5521