Odisha: Balasore District Reports 26 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 26 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 471 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 12th September
New Positive Cases: 471
Of which 0-18 years: 57
In quarantine: 274
Local contacts: 197
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 26
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 4
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 81
7. Deogarh: 2
8. Dhenkanal: 5
9. Jagatsinghpur: 16
10. Jajpur: 22
11. Jharsuguda: 3
12. Kandhamal: 1
13. Kendrapada: 9
14. Keonjhar: 3
15. Khurda: 196
16. Malkangiri: 2
17. Mayurbhanj: 22
18. Nayagarh: 7
19. Puri: 19
20. Sambalpur: 1
21. Sundargarh: 1
22. State Pool: 44
New recoveries: 874
Cumulative tested: 18905077
Positive: 1016833
Recovered: 1002128
Active cases: 6548
