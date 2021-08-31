Odisha: Balasore District Reports 23 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 23 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 638 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. Covid-19 Report For 30th August

New Positive Cases: 638

Of which 0-18 years: 110

In quarantine: 367

Local contacts: 271

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 16

2. Balasore: 23

3. Bargarh: 6