Odisha: Balasore District Reports 22 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 22 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 628 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 16th September
New Positive Cases: 628
Of which 0-18 years: 96
In quarantine: 367
Local contacts: 261
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 5
2. Balasore: 22
3. Bargarh: 7
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 72
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Dhenkanal: 5
9. Gajapati: 2
10. Ganjam: 1
11. Jagatsinghpur: 26
12. Jajpur: 19
13. Jharsuguda: 3
14. Kendrapada: 9
15. Keonjhar: 2
16. Khurda: 291
17. Koraput: 16
18. Mayurbhanj: 22
19. Nayagarh: 7
20. Puri: 9
21. Rayagada: 4
22. Sambalpur: 8
23. Sundargarh: 23
24. State Pool: 66
New recoveries: 681
Cumulative tested: 19128253
Positive: 1018926
Recovered: 1004845
Active cases: 5906