Odisha: Balasore District Reports 210 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 210 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 4829 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 9th Jan
New Positive Cases: 4829
Of which 0-18 years: 448
In quarantine: 2823
Local contacts: 2006
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 69
2. Balasore: 210
3. Bargarh: 84
4. Bhadrak: 69
5. Balangir: 104
6. Boudh: 6
7. Cuttack: 401
8. Deogarh: 19
9. Dhenkanal: 23
10. Gajapati: 32
11. Ganjam: 49
12. Jagatsinghpur: 46
13. Jajpur: 66
14. Jharsuguda: 189
15. Kalahandi: 48
16. Kandhamal: 8
17. Kendrapada: 24
18. Keonjhar: 63
19. Khurda: 933
20. Koraput: 77
21. Malkangiri: 11
22. Mayurbhanj: 162
23. Nawarangpur: 85
24. Nayagarh: 24
25. Nuapada: 51
26. Puri: 130
27. Rayagada: 82
28. Sambalpur: 644
29. Sonepur: 32
30. Sundargarh: 869
31. State Pool: 219
New recoveries: 386
Cumulative tested: 26178973
Positive: 1075698
Recovered: 1046617
Active cases: 20560