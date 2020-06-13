Odisha: Balasore District reports 2 COVID19 Cases, total count rises to 204

Balasore: Balasore District reports 2 COVID19 Cases, total count rises to 204. Two cases from Balasore district in Odisha are reported from TMCs .Contact tracking and follow up action on.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 225 new COVID19 cases, total count rises to 3723. Of 225 new COVID19 cases, 196 in quarantine & 29 local contacts

District Wise Cases update

Jagatsinghpur: 13

Khordha: 19

Nayagarh: 7

Cuttack: 92

Dhenkanal: 7

Balasore: 2

Angul: 1

Bhadrak: 5

Kalahandi: 3

Kandhamal: 15

Ganjam: 20

Sundargarh: 1

Puri:15

Bolangir: 12

Kendrapada: 4

Mayurbhanj :9

