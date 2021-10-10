Odisha: Balasore District Reports 19 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 19 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 652 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 9th October

New Positive Cases: 652

Of which 0-18 years: 92

In quarantine: 380

Local contacts: 272

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 19

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 3

6. Cuttack: 70

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Gajapati: 6

10. Ganjam: 6

11. Jagatsinghpur: 15

12. Jajpur: 10

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kendrapada: 26

15. Khurda: 331

16. Koraput: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 29

18. Nayagarh: 6

19. Nuapada: 1

20. Puri: 14

21. Rayagada: 2

22. Sambalpur: 10

23. Sonepur: 1

24. Sundargarh: 15

25. State Pool: 73

New recoveries: 597

Cumulative tested: 20645265

Positive: 1031696

Recovered: 1018311

Active cases: 5083