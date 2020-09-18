Odisha: Balasore District reports 133 new COVID19 cases Today, tally surges to 5,884

Balasore: Balasore District reports 133 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours. District’s tally surges to 5,884 .
It should be noted that 4180 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2466 from quarantine centres & 1714 are local contacts. State’s tally surges to 171341.
Odisha reports 13 new COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours, toll mounts to 682.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 155
2. Balasore: 133
3. Bargarh: 100
4. Bhadrak: 81
5. Balangir: 73
6. Boudh: 56
7. Cuttack: 492
8. Deogarh: 10
9. Dhenkanal: 67
10. Gajapati: 25
11. Ganjam: 58
12. Jagatsinghpur: 123
13. Jajpur: 184
14. Jharsuguda: 83
15. Kalahandi: 67
16. Kandhamal: 77
17. Kendrapada: 121
18. Keonjhar: 73
19. Khurda: 688
20. Koraput: 99
21. Malkangiri: 53
22. Mayurbhanj: 163
23. Nawarangpur: 73
24. Nayagarh: 54
25. Nuapada: 54
26. Puri: 166
27. Rayagada: 160
28. Sambalpur: 127
29. Sonepur: 62
30. Sundargarh: 166
31. State Pool: 337
New Recovery: 3607
Cumulative Tested: 2667747
Positive: 171341
Recovered: 133466
Active Case: 37140