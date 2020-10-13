Odisha: Balasore District reports 111 new COVID19 cases Today, Tally rises to 8,837

Balasore: Balasore District reports 111 new COVID19 cases Today,Tally rises to 8,837 . It should be noted that Odisha reports 2275 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 1318 are quarantine cases & 957 local contact cases. Tally rises to 2,56,937. Total 40,058 samples tested for COVID19 on Monday in Odisha.

17 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hrs. Toll rises to 1,057.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 136

2. Balasore: 111

3. Bargarh: 64

4. Bhadrak: 50

5. Balangir: 77

6. Boudh: 21

7. Cuttack: 144

8. Deogarh: 15

9. Dhenkanal: 27

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 36

12. Jagatsinghpur: 55

13. Jajpur: 82

14. Jharsuguda: 100

15. Kalahandi: 64

16. Kandhamal: 50

17. Kendrapada: 68

18. Keonjhar: 37

19. Khurda: 364

20. Koraput: 39

21. Malkangiri: 53

22. Mayurbhanj: 110

23. Nawarangpur: 39

24. Nayagarh: 31

25. Nuapada: 69

26. Puri: 71

27. Rayagada: 33

28. Sambalpur: 56

29. Sonepur: 50

30. Sundargarh: 150

31. State Pool: 67

New Recoveries: 2577

Cumulative Tested: 3836825

Positive: 256937

Recovered: 230192

Active Cases: 25635

