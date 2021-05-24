Odisha: Balasore District records 400 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Balasore: Balasore District records 400 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha records 11059 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. Cuttack registers highest 1133 new infections.
Covid-19 Report For 23rd May
New Positive Cases: 11059
In quarantine: 6193
Local contacts: 4866
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 859
2. Balasore: 400
3. Bargarh: 367
4. Bhadrak: 377
5. Balangir: 166
6. Boudh: 261
7. Cuttack: 1133
8. Deogarh: 103
9. Dhenkanal: 351
10. Gajapati: 67
11. Ganjam: 155
12. Jagatsinghpur: 330
13. Jajpur: 564
14. Jharsuguda: 228
15. Kalahandi: 407
16. Kandhamal: 103
17. Kendrapada: 309
18. Keonjhar: 200
19. Khurda: 1010
20. Koraput: 175
21. Malkangiri: 98
22. Mayurbhanj: 662
23. Nawarangpur: 322
24. Nayagarh: 246
25. Nuapada: 44
26. Puri: 430
27. Rayagada: 177
28. Sambalpur: 379
29. Sonepur: 204
30. Sundargarh: 729
31. State Pool: 203
New recoveries: 11627
Cumulative tested: 11375076
Positive: 703441
Recovered: 589610
Active cases: 111262