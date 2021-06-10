Odisha: Balasore District records 392 Covid-19 New Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Balasore: Balasore District records 392 Covid-19 New Positive Cases in last 24 hours. Odisha records 6097 Covid-19 New Positive Cases in last 24 hours. Khordha maximum with 1017 positives.

Covid-19 Report For 9th June

New Positive Cases: 6097

In quarantine: 3446

Local contacts: 2651

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 295

2. Balasore: 392

3. Bargarh: 107

4. Bhadrak: 246

5. Balangir: 77

6. Boudh: 130

7. Cuttack: 647

8. Deogarh: 28

9. Dhenkanal: 73

10. Gajapati: 48

11. Ganjam: 45

12. Jagatsinghpur: 226

13. Jajpur: 434

14. Jharsuguda: 42

15. Kalahandi: 77

16. Kandhamal: 112

17. Kendrapada: 253

18. Keonjhar: 123

19. Khurda: 1017

20. Koraput: 126

21. Malkangiri: 84

22. Mayurbhanj: 297

23. Nawarangpur: 146

24. Nayagarh: 120

25. Nuapada: 17

26. Puri: 291

27. Rayagada: 120

28. Sambalpur: 101

29. Sonepur: 64

30. Sundargarh: 208

31. State Pool: 151

New recoveries: 8032

Cumulative tested: 12457606

Positive: 837226

Recovered: 764673

Active cases: 69333