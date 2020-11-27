Odisha: Balangir District reports 42 fresh COVID19 cases Today; Total caseload surges to 7,939

Balangir: Balangir District reports 42 fresh COVID19 cases Today; Total caseload surges to 7,939.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 594 fresh COVID19 infections; 343 quarantine cases & 251 are local contact cases. Total caseload surges to 3,17,239.COVID19 claims 14 more lives in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll rises to 1718.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 37
2. Balasore: 34
3. Bargarh: 14
4. Bhadrak: 11
5. Balangir: 42
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 55
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 8
12. Jagatsinghpur: 24
13. Jajpur: 10
14. Jharsuguda: 27
15. Kalahandi: 20
16. Kandhamal: 7
17. Kendrapada: 16
18. Keonjhar: 19
19. Khurda: 56
20. Malkangiri: 6
21. Mayurbhanj: 42
22. Nawarangpur: 1
23. Nayagarh: 4
24. Nuapada: 25
25. Puri: 37
26. Rayagada: 5
27. Sambalpur: 17
28. Sonepur: 3
29. Sundargarh: 55
30. State Pool: 10
New recoveries: 737
Cumulative tested: 5777570
Positive: 317239
Recovered: 308839
Active cases: 6629