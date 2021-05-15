Odisha: Balangir District reports 358 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Balangir: Balangir District reports 358 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that 11,805 new COVID19 positive cases reported in Odisha in last 24 hours. Khordha highest at 1,414 followed by Sundargarh with 1209 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 14th May
New Positives Cases: 11805
In quarantine: 6611
Local contacts: 5194
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 668
2. Balasore: 303
3. Bargarh: 421
4. Bhadrak: 300
5. Balangir: 358
6. Boudh: 246
7. Cuttack: 1197
8. Deogarh: 109
9. Dhenkanal: 280
10. Gajapati: 115
11. Ganjam: 331
12. Jagatsinghpur: 274
13. Jajpur: 392
14. Jharsuguda: 327
15. Kalahandi: 377
16. Kandhamal: 83
17. Kendrapada: 147
18. Keonjhar: 188
19. Khurda: 1414
20. Koraput: 196
21. Malkangiri: 94
22. Mayurbhanj: 374
23. Nawarangpur: 239
24. Nayagarh: 280
25. Nuapada: 307
26. Puri: 388
27. Rayagada: 137
28. Sambalpur: 553
29. Sonepur: 214
30. Sundargarh: 1209
31. State Pool: 284
New recoveries: 9329
Cumulative tested: 10825914
Positive: 600492
Recovered: 491674
Active cases: 106471