Odisha: Balangir district reports 342 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Balangir: Balangir district reports 342 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 9793 fresh COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours. Khurda district registers highest number of 1511 new cases, followed by Sundargarh (1018) and Cuttack (641). Cumulative tally reaches 55,4666.
Covid-19 Report For 10th May
New Positive Cases: 9793
In quarantine: 5534
Local contacts: 4259
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 526
2. Balasore: 314
3. Bargarh: 270
4. Bhadrak: 52
5. Balangir: 342
6. Boudh: 152
7. Cuttack: 641
8. Deogarh: 125
9. Dhenkanal: 91
10. Gajapati: 111
11. Ganjam: 276
12. Jagatsinghpur: 189
13. Jajpur: 376
14. Jharsuguda: 404
15. Kalahandi: 224
16. Kandhamal: 101
17. Kendrapada: 158
18. Keonjhar: 244
19. Khurda: 1511
20. Koraput: 174
21. Malkangiri: 63
22. Mayurbhanj: 199
23. Nawarangpur: 302
24. Nayagarh: 254
25. Nuapada: 401
26. Puri: 351
27. Rayagada: 148
28. Sambalpur: 356
29. Sonepur: 140
30. Sundargarh: 1018
31. State Pool: 280
New recoveries: 9706
Cumulative tested: 10612456
Positive: 554666
Recovered: 457569
Active cases: 94829