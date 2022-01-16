Odisha: Balangir District Reports 312 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balangir District Reports 312 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 11177 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 15th Jan

New Positive Cases: 11177

Of which 0-18 years: 1016

In quarantine: 6479

Local contacts: 4698

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 132

2. Balasore: 342

3. Bargarh: 123

4. Bhadrak: 92

5. Balangir: 312

6. Boudh: 71

7. Cuttack: 829

8. Deogarh: 25

9. Dhenkanal: 65

10. Gajapati: 73

11. Ganjam: 108

12. Jagatsinghpur: 164

13. Jajpur: 179

14. Jharsuguda: 193

15. Kalahandi: 173

16. Kandhamal: 47

17. Kendrapada: 71

18. Keonjhar: 69

19. Khurda: 3424

20. Koraput: 152

21. Malkangiri: 49

22. Mayurbhanj: 276

23. Nawarangpur: 155

24. Nayagarh: 159

25. Nuapada: 79

26. Puri: 141

27. Rayagada: 184

28. Sambalpur: 379

29. Sonepur: 238

30. Sundargarh: 2136

31. State Pool: 737

New recoveries: 3220

Cumulative tested: 26631454

Positive: 1133912

Recovered: 1055615

Active cases: 69763