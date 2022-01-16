Odisha: Balangir District Reports 312 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balangir District Reports 312 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 11177 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 15th Jan
New Positive Cases: 11177
Of which 0-18 years: 1016
In quarantine: 6479
Local contacts: 4698
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 132
2. Balasore: 342
3. Bargarh: 123
4. Bhadrak: 92
5. Balangir: 312
6. Boudh: 71
7. Cuttack: 829
8. Deogarh: 25
9. Dhenkanal: 65
10. Gajapati: 73
11. Ganjam: 108
12. Jagatsinghpur: 164
13. Jajpur: 179
14. Jharsuguda: 193
15. Kalahandi: 173
16. Kandhamal: 47
17. Kendrapada: 71
18. Keonjhar: 69
19. Khurda: 3424
20. Koraput: 152
21. Malkangiri: 49
22. Mayurbhanj: 276
23. Nawarangpur: 155
24. Nayagarh: 159
25. Nuapada: 79
26. Puri: 141
27. Rayagada: 184
28. Sambalpur: 379
29. Sonepur: 238
30. Sundargarh: 2136
31. State Pool: 737
New recoveries: 3220
Cumulative tested: 26631454
Positive: 1133912
Recovered: 1055615
Active cases: 69763