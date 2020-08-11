Odisha: Balangir District reports 27 new COVID19 positive cases Today, total tally 723

Balangir: Balangir District reports 27 new COVID19 positive cases Today, total tally in the district reached at 723.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 1341 new COVID19 cases Today. Total case tally increases to 48796. 818 new cases detected from quarantine centres while 523 are local contacts. Highest 23,035 COVID19 tests conducted in Odisha in last 24 hours.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 54

3. Bargarh: 56

4. Bhadrak: 83

5. Balangir: 27

6. Boudh: 10

7. Cuttack: 76

8. Dhenkanal: 14

9. Gajapati: 20

10. Ganjam: 227

11. Jagatsinghpur: 16

12. Jajpur: 15

13. Jharsuguda: 67

14. Kalahandi: 25

15. Kandhamal: 16

16. Kendrapada: 27

17. Keonjhar: 23

18. Khurda: 218

19. Koraput: 45

20. Malkangiri: 17

21. Mayurbhanj: 9

22. Nawarangpur: 6

23. Nayagarh: 57

24. Nuapada: 7

25. Puri: 16

26. Rayagada: 75

27. Sambalpur: 26

28. Sonepur: 14

29. Sundargarh: 91

New Recoveries: 1236

Cumulative Tested: 692301

Positive: 48796

Recovered: 33020

Active Cases: 15427

