Odisha: Balangir District reports 19 new COVID19 cases Today; Total Tally at 425

Balangir: Balangir District reports 19 new COVID19 cases Today; Total Tally in the district reached at 425.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 1499 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hourrs. Total Tally at 31877. 914 from quarantine & 585 local cases.

Ganjam district’s COVID tally jumps above 10000 mark with 368 new positive cases in last 24 hours. Total coronavirus infections also zoom past 4000 mark in Khurda with 214 fresh cases. Record 14,335 new tests conducted in last 24 hours in Odisha. Cumulative tests rise to 514573.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 25

2. Balasore: 37

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 19

6. Cuttack: 28

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Dhenkanal: 92

9. Gajapati: 97

10. Ganjam: 368

11. Jagatsinghpur: 15

12. Jajpur: 19

13. Jharsuguda: 7

14. Kalahandi: 44

15. Kandhamal: 50

16. Kendrapada: 14

17. Keonjhar: 16

18. Khurda: 214

19. Koraput: 81

20. Malkangiri: 26

21. Mayurbhanj: 13

22. Nawarangpur: 33

23. Nayagarh: 67

24. Nuapada: 9

25. Puri: 36

26. Rayagada: 40

27. Sambalpur: 56

28. Sonepur: 5

29. Sundargarh: 75

New Recoveries: 807

Cumulative Tested: 514573

Positive: 31877

Recovered: 19745

Active Cases: 11918

