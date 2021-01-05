Odisha: Balangir District reports 14 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours

Balangir: Balangir District reports 14 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours . It should be noted that Odisha reports 198 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 115 quarantine cases & 83 are local contact cases. State’s total caseload rises to 3,30,690. Two more COVID19 patients succumb to the deadly virus in Odisha; toll mounts to 1887.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 34

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 14

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 9

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 4

10. Jajpur: 6

11. Jharsuguda: 5

12. Kalahandi: 2

13. Kendrapada: 4

14. Keonjhar: 19

15. Khurda: 17

16. Mayurbhanj: 11

17. Nawarangpur: 1

18. Nayagarh: 2

19. Nuapada: 2

20. Puri: 9

21. Sambalpur: 9

22. Sonepur: 3

23. Sundargarh: 23

24. State Pool: 4

New recoveries: 298

Cumulative tested: 7044883

Positive: 330690

Recovered: 326507

Active cases: 2243

