Odisha : Badimunda PHC, located at Balangir district successfully provides premium healthcare services to the public

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Badimunda PHC, located at Balangir district of state is successfully providing premium healthcare services to the public as it has been laced with modern facilities like waiting hall, queue token issuance system, NCD screening, AYUSH OPD, mobile lab, labour room & drug distribution centre, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.

Besides, the hospital has become a preferred destination for patients of nearly 30-odd villages of Loisinga block. The health centre provides no lesser service than any private hospital.