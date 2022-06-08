OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha : Badimunda PHC, located at Balangir district successfully provides premium healthcare services to the public

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : In a major development, Badimunda PHC, located at Balangir district of state is successfully providing premium healthcare services to the public as it has been laced with modern facilities like waiting hall, queue token issuance system, NCD screening, AYUSH OPD, mobile lab, labour room & drug distribution centre, informed Health and Family Welfare Department.

Besides, the hospital has become a preferred destination for patients of nearly 30-odd villages of Loisinga block. The health centre provides no lesser service than any private hospital.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.