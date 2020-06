Cuttack: Cuttack district administration declares entire Badamba town as containment zone for 72 hours from 10 am on June 29 to 10 am on July 2 after detection of two Covid19 cases in the area in last two days.

@CuttackDM In order to control spread of #COVID-19 further, entire Badamba Town was declared Containment Zone by Sub-Collector for 72 hours from 29-06-2020, 10AM to 02-07-2020, 10AM. #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/OlHid35Tnj — Alaka Rani Debata (@alakarani) June 28, 2020

