Bhubaneswar : Odisha speaker Surjya Narayan Patro today announced that the Winter Session of the Odisha Assembly to be held from Dec 1 to 31,will have 26 working days and the proceedings on the first day will begin from at 11AM.

Besides, the Supplementary Budget will be presented in the House at 5PM, said Speaker.

Further, any noise or interruptions created during the Question hour , house proceedings and Governor’s address will be dealt with stern action as per law, he added.